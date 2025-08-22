RPG Investment Advisory LLC Buys 251,860 Shares of Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 101.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,618 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 251,860 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of Devon Energy worth $18,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 173,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 10,389 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 57,229 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 247.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,163,792 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN opened at $33.8360 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $257,140.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,061.46. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.15.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

