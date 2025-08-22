Compound Planning Inc. Sells 197 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Compound Planning Inc. lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,038,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $594,412,000 after purchasing an additional 138,198 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 49,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total value of $4,706,944.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 126,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,876,426.56. This represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total transaction of $4,310,079.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,176,283.79. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,079 shares of company stock valued at $14,423,221 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $627.00 price target (up from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS opened at $715.3670 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $216.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $749.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $702.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $620.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

