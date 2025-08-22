Compound Planning Inc. Buys 83,922 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 417,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $30,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,679,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,752,000 after purchasing an additional 86,538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $647,000. Sherwood Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,455,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 304,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 24,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,815,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $73.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.90. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.2419 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

