ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in ONEOK by 146.9% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 18,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ONEOK by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 340,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,184,000 after buying an additional 19,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $511,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock opened at $73.9460 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.18 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%.The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 80.31%.

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.57.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

