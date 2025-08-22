Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 28,520 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,520 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $8,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 121,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 283,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26,606 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Insurance Group Price Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $133.1370 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.93 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.29.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 11.83%.The Hartford Insurance Group’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.64.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $4,364,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,580,389. This represents a 31.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

Free Report

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

