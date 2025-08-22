Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Announces Earnings Results

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 2.120-2.320 EPS.

Analog Devices stock opened at $246.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.26 and a 200-day moving average of $217.03. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $250.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 417.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $517,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $3,570,000. Finally, Unisphere Establishment boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 42,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.53.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

