Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Has $16.82 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 4.1% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $16,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.09, for a total transaction of $27,463,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,951,705 shares in the company, valued at $357,337,668.45. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total value of $283,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,511.24. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,936 shares of company stock valued at $80,227,488 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $179.2440 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.29 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The firm has a market cap of $102.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.20 and its 200 day moving average is $173.94.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 36.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

