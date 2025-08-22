1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $150.22 Million Stock Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,738,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,078 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.50% of CAVA Group worth $150,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in CAVA Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in CAVA Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CAVA Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in CAVA Group by 168.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CAVA Group news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 31,856 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $2,394,296.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 792,318 shares in the company, valued at $59,550,620.88. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 4,845 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $364,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 236,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,763,690.20. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,360 shares of company stock worth $3,634,738. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

NYSE CAVA opened at $67.3620 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average of $89.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.65. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $172.43.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.65 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 9.83%. CAVA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.44.

About CAVA Group

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

