1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 13,175 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 434,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $112,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,186,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,839,000 after acquiring an additional 124,452 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,243,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,427,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,914,000 after purchasing an additional 246,944 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,541,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,073,000 after purchasing an additional 57,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,397,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29,291 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $285.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $289.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

