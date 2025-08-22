iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Position Lessened by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,914 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.2% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $40,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,352,000 after buying an additional 9,128,380 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,583,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,895,000 after buying an additional 5,040,373 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 308.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,438,000 after buying an additional 2,651,047 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,601,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,370,000 after buying an additional 2,363,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,712,000 after buying an additional 2,175,194 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 22.9%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $85.7440 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.3580. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.53.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

