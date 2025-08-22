Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stock Position Increased by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $75,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Afbi LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647,924 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,250,896,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,030 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $584.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $574.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.34. The company has a market capitalization of $702.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $594.03.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
