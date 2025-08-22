Circle Wealth Management LLC Sells 688 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Circle Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 277.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,740,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,919 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7,887.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,393,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,339,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,855 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,801,000. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $187,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:WFC opened at $77.7560 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83. The firm has a market cap of $249.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Dbs Bank raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Phillip Securities downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.58.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

