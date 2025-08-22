Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 96.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,197 shares during the quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantra Family Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.7%

COWZ opened at $56.9650 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.77. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

