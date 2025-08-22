Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $506.17 Million Stake in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,470,039 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,546 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.59% of CVS Health worth $506,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,927,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $672,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632,530 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,421,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,742,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 310.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,523,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $238,739,000 after buying an additional 2,666,029 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,413,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,383,039,000 after buying an additional 2,375,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $71.4010 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.43 and its 200 day moving average is $65.01. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $72.51.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 74.30%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

