ResMed Inc. $RMD Shares Sold by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,635 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $12,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 121.4% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in ResMed by 6,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 384.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 price objective on shares of ResMed and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.83.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, Director John Hernandez sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total transaction of $739,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,319.50. This represents a 38.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $241,438.05. Following the sale, the director directly owned 68,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,443,068.77. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,638 shares of company stock valued at $7,311,177. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $288.13 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.92 and a twelve month high of $293.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.16.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.