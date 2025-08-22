Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $365.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.90.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $164.59 on Wednesday. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $154.07 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.12.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total value of $1,656,601.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,804.92. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total transaction of $1,656,601.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,804.92. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 510,134 shares of company stock worth $99,681,446. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 350.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 40,369 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 47,387.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

