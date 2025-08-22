Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Decreases Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,488 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Boeing by 474.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $224.2460 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.88.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.90) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Securities downgraded Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.90.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

