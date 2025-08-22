What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Hershey Q3 Earnings?

Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Hershey in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Hershey’s current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HSY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $170.83.

Hershey Stock Down 1.3%

HSY stock opened at $179.26 on Friday. Hershey has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $208.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.08.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at $234,386,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 18,311.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,010,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,127 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 6,721.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 819,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,150,000 after purchasing an additional 807,433 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $125,868,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 25.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,753,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,858,000 after purchasing an additional 557,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $5,018,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,134,739.20. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,175. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,311 shares of company stock valued at $20,931,348. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 72.78%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

