Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $662.74 Million Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,122,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 96,851 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $662,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Amgen by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 52,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter. Integras Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.3% during the first quarter. Integras Partners LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. CW Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 76,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $295.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $339.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.97 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amgen from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

