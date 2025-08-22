iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Acquired by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $638.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $627.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $592.56. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $649.31. The company has a market capitalization of $643.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

