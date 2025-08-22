Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 156 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Purus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in RTX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in RTX by 2.1% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in RTX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. CLG LLC raised its stake in RTX by 2.3% in the first quarter. CLG LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its stake in RTX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Benchmark upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

RTX Trading Down 0.2%

RTX opened at $156.2890 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $158.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.15.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,395.84. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,589 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,389 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

