Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CHRW Q3 Earnings

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 3.14%.C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial set a $111.00 target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $122.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $124.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,642,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,404,989,000 after buying an additional 56,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,420,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $716,423,000 after buying an additional 397,177 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,518,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,968 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,402,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,563,000 after purchasing an additional 117,222 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,013,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,219,000 after purchasing an additional 884,160 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $664,079.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,222.72. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Rajan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $304,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 130,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,898,148.34. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,577 shares of company stock worth $1,714,544. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide



C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

