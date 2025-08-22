Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $8.38 Million Stake in Visa Inc. $V

Purus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,911 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 3.6% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Visa by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $929,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,817,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V stock opened at $343.5530 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $347.99 and its 200 day moving average is $347.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.31 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,772,810. The trade was a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,127 shares of company stock valued at $28,340,553. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.84.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on V
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Can Identity Security Fuel CrowdStrike’s Next Growth Phase?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Broadcom Named in Apple’s $100B U.S. Investment Plan
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Reasons Salesforce Is a Bargain Right Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.