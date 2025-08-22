1832 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Position in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,802,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 122,289 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Shopify worth $172,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Shopify by 149.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 86.8% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Arete reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Shopify from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. BNP Paribas cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $120.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.51.

Shopify Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $136.68 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.85. The stock has a market cap of $177.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.76.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%.The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.