Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 5,352 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $414.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.40. The company has a market cap of $103.20 billion, a PE ratio of -600.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $242.25 and a 12-month high of $517.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.440-3.560 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.93, for a total transaction of $7,352,822.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,330.58. This represents a 29.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.67, for a total value of $7,465,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,060.86. The trade was a 44.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,414 shares of company stock valued at $101,484,738. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.