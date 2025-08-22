Monetary Management Group Inc. Acquires 35 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 441.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 33.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $598.17 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.74 and a 1 year high of $651.73. The stock has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $567.73 and a 200 day moving average of $500.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.110-15.190 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $715.00 target price (up previously from $540.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Synopsys from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.79.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,746.85. The trade was a 85.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total transaction of $5,204,832.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,782,750.77. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,001,048. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

