Masco (NYSE:MAS) CAO Heath Eisman Sells 2,431 Shares

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) CAO Heath Eisman sold 2,431 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $181,401.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,126.32. This trade represents a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $72.2550 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. Masco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 1,519.31%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Masco

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 2.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of Masco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 18,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Baird R W downgraded Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

