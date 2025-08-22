FY2026 EPS Estimates for Medtronic Lifted by Leerink Partnrs

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now expects that the medical technology company will earn $5.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.54. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medtronic’s current full-year earnings is $5.46 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Medtronic’s FY2028 earnings at $6.54 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $7.02 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MDT. Wolfe Research raised Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $91.1180 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 185.0% in the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.24%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.