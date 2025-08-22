Bradford Whitmore Acquires 15,898 Shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Stock

Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) Director Bradford Whitmore acquired 15,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $104,290.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,085,965 shares in the company, valued at $7,123,930.40. This represents a 1.49% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ultralife Stock Performance

Shares of ULBI opened at $6.66 on Friday. Ultralife Corporation has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $110.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Ultralife had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $48.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.00 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 21,494 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ultralife by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ultralife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ultralife by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Ultralife by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ultralife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ULBI

Ultralife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.