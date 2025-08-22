Bradford Whitmore Acquires 15,898 Shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Stock

Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) Director Bradford Whitmore acquired 15,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $104,290.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,085,965 shares in the company, valued at $7,123,930.40. This represents a 1.49% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of ULBI opened at $6.66 on Friday. Ultralife Corporation has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $110.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.31.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Ultralife had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $48.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.00 million.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ultralife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
