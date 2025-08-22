Rede Wealth LLC Has $751,000 Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF $IMCB

Rede Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMCB. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 52.2% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 68,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $82.52.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

