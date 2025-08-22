Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Scott Fitzgerald Sells 2,872 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $120,796.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 48,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,442.20. This represents a 5.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Intapp Price Performance

NASDAQ INTA opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.31. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $77.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -174.58, a P/E/G ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Intapp had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Intapp has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.130 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Intapp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 13,543 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intapp by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Intapp by 33,057.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Intapp by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Intapp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTA. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intapp from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Intapp to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intapp

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.