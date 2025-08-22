Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Scott Fitzgerald Sells 2,872 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $120,796.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 48,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,442.20. This represents a 5.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ INTA opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.31. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $77.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -174.58, a P/E/G ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.73.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Intapp had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Intapp has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.130 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 13,543 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intapp by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Intapp by 33,057.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Intapp by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Intapp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently commented on INTA. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intapp from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Intapp to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
