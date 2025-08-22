LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.72, but opened at $19.00. LanzaTech Global shares last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 5,488 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNZA shares. Roth Capital lowered LanzaTech Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded LanzaTech Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

LanzaTech Global Stock Down 6.7%

The company has a market cap of $50.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average is $38.37.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported ($10.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.00) by $1.00. LanzaTech Global had a negative return on equity of 78,473.86% and a negative net margin of 335.85%.The business had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LanzaTech Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LanzaTech Global by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 149,345 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LanzaTech Global by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 42,996 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in LanzaTech Global by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,264,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,668 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in LanzaTech Global in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in LanzaTech Global by 16,556.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 170,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

