Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.79, but opened at $45.88. Pilgrim’s Pride shares last traded at $47.43, with a volume of 264,714 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 37.15%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 309.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Further Reading

