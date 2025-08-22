Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,335,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,050,000 after acquiring an additional 17,711 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 275.1% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 12,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 28.6% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 4,258 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Republic Services from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.17.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock opened at $235.4020 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.60 and a 52-week high of $258.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.29. The company has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 34.32%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

