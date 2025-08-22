Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB) Short Interest Down 26.0% in July

Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 412,200 shares, adropof26.0% from the July 15th total of 556,800 shares. Approximately9.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately9.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Q32 Bio during the 4th quarter worth $2,764,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in Q32 Bio by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 591,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 86,486 shares during the last quarter. Sanofi bought a new position in Q32 Bio during the 4th quarter worth $840,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new position in Q32 Bio during the 4th quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Q32 Bio during the 4th quarter worth $418,000. 31.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Q32 Bio alerts:

Q32 Bio Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of QTTB opened at $1.8750 on Friday. Q32 Bio has a 52 week low of $1.3450 and a 52 week high of $53.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Q32 Bio ( NASDAQ:QTTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.36. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Q32 Bio will post -12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Q32 Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q32 Bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QTTB

About Q32 Bio

(Get Free Report)

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Q32 Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q32 Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.