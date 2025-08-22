Summit Financial LLC Purchases 1,900 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total transaction of $5,032,910.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,613.83. The trade was a 47.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $504.7430 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.39. The company has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.14 and a 12-month high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $4.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $534.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.