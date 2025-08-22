Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 6,409 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 44.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,123 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 64,519 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 45,458 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 39,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 421,469 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 527.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 76,127 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 64,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 109,565 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $41.7040 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

