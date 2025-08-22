PGIM Custom Harvest LLC Increases Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,253 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,321,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,813,114,000 after purchasing an additional 232,195 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,159,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $983,161,000 after purchasing an additional 138,678 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,968,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $931,426,000 after purchasing an additional 75,865 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,128,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,891,000 after purchasing an additional 189,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,983,620 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $706,670,000 after purchasing an additional 113,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $263.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.15.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $284.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $288.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.54.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

