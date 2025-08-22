Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $390,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,280,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,403,000 after purchasing an additional 980,652 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,166,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,770,000 after purchasing an additional 611,105 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $737,318,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,676,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,377,000 after purchasing an additional 370,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,862,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,710,000 after acquiring an additional 339,355 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock opened at $129.9810 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

