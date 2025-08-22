Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $258,000 in Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 25.2% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,014,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,982,000 after purchasing an additional 100,411 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 26.7% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Okta by 27.2% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 37,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,567,360. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $224,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,000. The trade was a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,594 shares of company stock worth $8,382,790 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Okta from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $132.00 target price on Okta and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Arete initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.92.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $89.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.80. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.14 million. Okta had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 4.85%.Okta’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Okta has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.840 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 3.230-3.280 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

