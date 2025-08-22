Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 34,904 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 159.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,830 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,904 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Target were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its position in shares of Target by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 13,278 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares in the company, valued at $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Target from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Target from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.55.

Target Trading Down 1.6%

Target stock opened at $97.0770 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Corporation has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $161.84. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The company had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.11%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

