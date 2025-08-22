W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,691,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 142,840 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.71% of W.R. Berkley worth $191,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,676,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 3.2% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 247,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Stock Down 0.2%

W.R. Berkley stock opened at $72.4920 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.32%.The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRB. Cantor Fitzgerald raised W.R. Berkley to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

