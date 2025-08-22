Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Shares Sold by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768,521 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 690.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,558,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,266 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,300,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,310,000 after purchasing an additional 978,455 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,932,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 145.3% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 845,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,208,000 after acquiring an additional 501,013 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV opened at $78.56 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $79.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.