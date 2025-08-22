Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Has $29.28 Million Holdings in South Bow Corporation $SOBO

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,412 shares during the quarter. South Bow makes up 8.9% of Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.55% of South Bow worth $29,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOBO. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in South Bow in the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in South Bow in the 4th quarter worth about $4,803,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in South Bow in the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in South Bow in the 4th quarter worth about $676,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,000.

South Bow Price Performance

SOBO opened at $27.3150 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76. South Bow Corporation has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $28.22.

South Bow Announces Dividend

South Bow ( NYSE:SOBO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. Research analysts predict that South Bow Corporation will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SOBO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of South Bow in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, South Bow has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

About South Bow

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

