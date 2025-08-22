Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly $ZALT Shares Bought by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly accounts for 1.7% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned about 1.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZALT. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Share Andrew L. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of BATS ZALT opened at $31.3650 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.29. Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 52-week low of $27.45 and a 52-week high of $31.2150.

About Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

