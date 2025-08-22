1,801,300 Shares in Altice USA, Inc. $ATUS Acquired by Shenkman Capital Management Inc.

Shenkman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,801,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,000. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Altice USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. R Squared Ltd boosted its stake in Altice USA by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Altice USA from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Altice USA from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.05.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.2650 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

