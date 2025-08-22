Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO Shares Bought by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.28. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $24.53.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

