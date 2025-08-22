LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Announces Earnings Results

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $155.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.89 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.24%.

LSI Industries Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $610.37 million, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.32. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LYTS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 54.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 142,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 50,080 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 46,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,919 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,876 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 55,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

