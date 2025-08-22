1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $613.01 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,032,892 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 378,978 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 0.6% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.45% of TJX Companies worth $613,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 210.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 58.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 99.3% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 105.9% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of TJX stock opened at $137.3490 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $111.22 and a one year high of $145.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

