Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $300.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $275.4370 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.69. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $212.92 and a 1 year high of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.700-9.300 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total transaction of $99,388.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 65,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,483,118.56. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total transaction of $108,625.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,680.71. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 235.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 250.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

